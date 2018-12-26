Statues of Baby Jesus and Mary were stolen from a church Nativity in New Jersey on Christmas Day, and police are searching for suspects.It happened at St. Augustine of Canterbury Roman Catholic Church on Henderson Road in the Kendall Park section of South Brunswick.Authorities say the suspect or suspects stole the statues from the wooden Nativity scene on the church's front lawn sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Christmas morning.Police are asking anyone who may have video surveillance of the Henderson Road area in the overnight hours or who may have information to call South Brunswick Police at (732) 329-4646.----------