kidnapping

Video shows suspect kidnap baby from SJ home while grandmother was unloading groceries, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

SJ police say 3-month-old kidnapped by unknown suspect

SAN JOSE, California -- The suspect caught on video taking a baby boy from his San Jose apartment kidnapped the infant while his grandmother was unloading groceries, police said in a press conference Monday.

Police say the boy's grandmother who had been watching him while his mother was at work, called around 1 p.m to report the child had been taken. They say she took 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar inside a bedroom while she was unloading groceries from her car. In a matter of a few minutes, the infant was taken and gone, according to police.

Officers say the grandmother did not see the suspect enter the apartment.

SJPD says the child's father is incarcerated and out of the picture.

VIDEO: SJPD gives update on 3-month-old kidnapped outside home
EMBED More News Videos

An SJPD official gave an update on the search for a 3-month-old boy that was allegedly kidnapped outside his home Monday.



The California Highway Patrol tweeted a photo of a 2011 Silver Nissan Quest with a California license plate 7HWF353.

It has a white circular sticker in the lower left corner of the rear window.



FBI Child Abduction Response Team is now involved in the investigation and every resource is being used to find Cuellar.

"Today, someone's walking around with a child they didn't have yesterday," SJPD Sgt. Christian Camarillo said.

A cash reward is being offered in return of the infant.

SJPD tweeted out images of the suspect. They say the male suspect entered a residence in the 1000 block of Elm Street and left with the infant in the carrier.



The suspect is described as having short hair and wearing a grey baseball hat and a black face mask, with black pants with a dark blue shirt. The family tells police they don't recognize the suspect.


Officers say the 3-month-old's name is Brandon Cuellar, and is he wearing a white long sleeve onesie with dinosaurs on it. The baby carrier is black in color with a white blanket.


Anyone with information is asked call SJPD at 408-277-4166 or 911.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josekidnappingcaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNAPPING
Man tries to kidnap 13-year-old girl on NYC street: NYPD
Father carjacked, vehicle stolen with child inside in NJ
'They know where she is': Family pleads for info 1985 cold case
Missing 1-year-old found safe after car stolen with baby inside
TOP STORIES
Funeral for FDNY firefighter Timothy Klein set for Friday
Who is Timothy Klein, FDNY firefighter killed in Brooklyn blaze
Anti-Semitic hate crimes surging in New York: ADL
Meeting set on subway crime in wake of shooting during rush hour
AccuWeather: Drizzle and showers
Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others
Top Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking WWIII
Show More
No officers in subway station when fatal shooting happened: NYPD
NYC correction commissioner ordered to attend hearing on Rikers Island
Man slashed and stabbed by couple in Midtown, suspects got away
Nets get swept by Celtics with 116-112 loss
Woman steals car from church parking lot, runs over owner: Police
More TOP STORIES News