Video shows suspect kidnap baby from SJ home while grandmother was unloading groceries, police say

SAN JOSE, California -- The suspect caught on video taking a baby boy from his San Jose apartment kidnapped the infant while his grandmother was unloading groceries, police said in a press conference Monday.Police say the boy's grandmother who had been watching him while his mother was at work, called around 1 p.m to report the child had been taken. They say she took 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar inside a bedroom while she was unloading groceries from her car. In a matter of a few minutes, the infant was taken and gone, according to police.Officers say the grandmother did not see the suspect enter the apartment.SJPD says the child's father is incarcerated and out of the picture.The California Highway Patrol tweeted a photo of a 2011 Silver Nissan Quest with a California license plate 7HWF353.It has a white circular sticker in the lower left corner of the rear window.FBI Child Abduction Response Team is now involved in the investigation and every resource is being used to find Cuellar."Today, someone's walking around with a child they didn't have yesterday," SJPD Sgt. Christian Camarillo said.A cash reward is being offered in return of the infant.SJPD tweeted out images of the suspect. They say the male suspect entered a residence in the 1000 block of Elm Street and left with the infant in the carrier.The suspect is described as having short hair and wearing a grey baseball hat and a black face mask, with black pants with a dark blue shirt. The family tells police they don't recognize the suspect.Officers say the 3-month-old's name is Brandon Cuellar, and is he wearing a white long sleeve onesie with dinosaurs on it. The baby carrier is black in color with a white blanket.Anyone with information is asked call SJPD at 408-277-4166 or 911.