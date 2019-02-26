child killed

Baby killed after driver crashes into shopping cart

EMBED <>More Videos

Baby killed when driver hits shopping cart in San Antonio

Updated 41 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- San Antonio police say a suspected intoxicated driver crashed into a shopping cart in a parking lot, killing a baby who was sitting in the cart's seat as her mother unloaded groceries.

David Lee Roy Fuentes remained jailed Wednesday on charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. A police report says Fuentes' truck careened into a discount store's parking lot, smashed into the cart and caused the baby to "fly out of the shopping cart."

The baby was identified by police as 1-year-old Corinna Tovar, who died at a hospital. Police say Fuentes' vehicle also struck and injured a second person who was loading groceries into the vehicle next to Corinna's mother.

Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on Fuentes' behalf.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
texasbaby deathchild killedus world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD KILLED
NJ man admits killing, sexually assaulting 11-year-old neighbor
Mich. mobile home fire leaves 3 kids dead, 4 others injured
Mom, teen daughter accused in murders of 5 family members
NJ man allegedly killed brother's family over missing money
TOP STORIES
NY leaders urge Amazon to reconsider canceling Queens move
Updated 29 minutes ago
Repairs complete, service nearly fully restored after LIRR crash
Updated 22 minutes ago
3 children, 1 adult injured in New Jersey dog attack
Reunited! Beloved 'bodega cat' stolen from Bronx deli returned
Updated 3 hours ago
Luke Perry hospitalized after paramedics called for reported stroke patient
Snowplow driver finds woman alive inside car buried in snow
Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, school warns
Show More
Man accused of dipping testicles in customer's salsa
1 dead, 10 hurt including firefighters in Staten Island fire
Video shows 3-year-old girl thrown across room at day care
Funeral held for mom killed by enraged driver at 7-Eleven
Video: Man opens fire on busy Bronx street with child nearby
Updated an hour ago
More TOP STORIES News