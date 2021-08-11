19-month-old boy mauled to death by family dog in Brooklyn

Father questioned after baby mauled to death by family dog

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A toddler is dead in Brooklyn, mauled by the family's dog, and charges are pending against the boy's father.

Police say he left his 19-month-old son in the care of his other two children, ages 9 and 11, and the Rottweiler is said to have a history of aggression.

A year ago, the dog bit an older sibling. This time, though, the attack was fatal.

Police were dispatched to a first floor apartment on East 17th Street in Flatbush just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, and arriving officers found the young boy bleeding heavily and with multiple wounds to his body.

Authorities say the 30-year-old father left his toddler in the care of his other two sons while went to work, and somehow the dog turned on the young boy.

Investigators say after the attack, the older brothers ran out of the apartment with the injured sibling looking for help.

The boy was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 11-year-old was reportedly scared of the animal, as he was previously bit.

"It's a terrible situation," NYPD Assistant Chief Michael Kemper said. "Terrible situation for them and certainly for the family that is affected by this tragedy."

The two other children were not hurt.

"Detectives from the 70th Precinct and Brooklyn South Homicide Squad are fully engaged in the investigation," Kemper said. "It's very active right now, pending a search warrant for the apartment, and we are working with the Kings County DA's Office right now in relation to charges."

The apartment belongs to the children's grandparents, who are out of the country. The boys' parents are not together, and the mother had left them in the care of their father.

The dog has been removed from the home, and the investigation into the incident continues.

