Family & Parenting

It's a boy! New York City's 1st baby of 2021 born at Coney Island Hospital

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- For the second straight year, a Brooklyn public hospital took the prize for having the first baby of the New Year.

A baby boy born to Ivett Rodriguez and Antonio Guilbert entered the world just seconds after midnight at Coney Island Hospital.

The first baby in 2020 was also born at Coney Island Hospital.

Jaxel Rodriguez weighed in at 6 pounds 11 ounces. He is the couple's third child.

Meantime, it's a girl at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Stony Brook Medicine



Nicole Tahlor and Brian Tahlor from Nesconset welcomed their daughter to the world on New Year's Day at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce, the new baby girl was born at 12:01 a.m., just one minute into the start of 2021.

She was delivered by Charissa Dinobile, MD, Rabale Hasan, MD, Diana Calero Kunda, MD, and Ashley Etienne, RN.

"2021 has already brought so much to look forward to," Nicole Tahlor said.

This is the first child for the new mom and the second for the dad who has another daughter.

RELATED: Cleanup underway after nearly empty Times Square ball drop

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingnew york cityconey islandbrooklynbaby deliverybirthbabybabiesnew year's day
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for driver in double fatal hit-and-run in Queens
1 dead, 2 injured in Queens marking first homicide of New Year in NYC
Doctor identifies case of COVID-related psychosis in patient
Kirk Cameron hosts another maskless gathering in California
Easy cleanup after nearly empty 2021 ball drop in Times Square
Multiple vehicles crash on Major Deegan Expressway, 3 injured
1 dead in 4-alarm Yonkers apartment building fire
Show More
Trump extends visa ban; court clears immigrant health insurance rule
Is Brexit good or bad? UK enters 'new chapter' outside EU
Powerball crowns 2021's 1st millionaire during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
AccuWeather: Turning colder before rain to start 2021
COVID Live Updates: Just 2.7M vaccinated, falls short of 20M goal
More TOP STORIES News