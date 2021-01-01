It's a boy! New York City's 1st baby of 2021 born at Coney Island Hospital

Stony Brook Medicine

NEW YORK (WABC) -- For the second straight year, a Brooklyn public hospital took the prize for having the first baby of the New Year.A baby boy born to Ivett Rodriguez and Antonio Guilbert entered the world just seconds after midnight at Coney Island Hospital.The first baby in 2020 was also born at Coney Island Hospital.Jaxel Rodriguez weighed in at 6 pounds 11 ounces. He is the couple's third child.Meantime, it's a girl at Stony Brook University Hospital.Nicole Tahlor and Brian Tahlor from Nesconset welcomed their daughter to the world on New Year's Day at Stony Brook University Hospital.Weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce, the new baby girl was born at 12:01 a.m., just one minute into the start of 2021.She was delivered by Charissa Dinobile, MD, Rabale Hasan, MD, Diana Calero Kunda, MD, and Ashley Etienne, RN."2021 has already brought so much to look forward to," Nicole Tahlor said.This is the first child for the new mom and the second for the dad who has another daughter.