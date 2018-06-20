Babysitter accused of tying up 6-year-old boy, leaving him home alone

EMBED </>More Videos

A babysitter is accused of tying up a boy in her care.

Eyewitness News
RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) --
A Brooklyn woman is accused of tying up the 6-year-old child she was supposed to be caring for and leaving him home alone.

Police are searching for Kayla Talbert, 26, following the June 12 incident in Ridgewood, Queens.

Authorities say Talbert tied up the boy's hands and feet and left him alone in the apartment. She is now wanted for unlawful imprisonment.

Her last known address is in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 718-386-2723 or 718-520-9200.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child home alonechild neglectqueens newsRidgewoodQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News