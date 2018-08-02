A babysitter has been arrested for leaving two children in a car while she went into a casino to apply for a job.Police say a patron found a 6-year-old wandering the garage at Atlantic City's Ocean Resort Casino around 3 p.m. Monday and notified security.Authorities located the vehicle that the child had left and found a baby less than 1-year-old inside.Officers remained on the scene for more than an hour attempting to locate their babysitter, 23-year-old Shaun Saunders.She was placed under arrest once she returned to the garage. Police say she also had marijuana in her possession.The children were turned over to their mother.Saunders has been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.----------