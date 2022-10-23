'Back to the Future: The Musical' heading to Broadway in 2023

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Great Scott! "Back to the Future: The Musical" is heading to Broadway in 2023.

Producers announced Friday that the 2022 Oliver Award-winning Best New Musical will arrive on the Great White Way next summer.

Tony Award winner Roger Bart will star as Doc Brown and Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles will play George McFly.

Both actors will reprise their acclaimed performances from the West End production.

Performances will begin June 30 while the show officially opens on Aug. 3 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre.

The "Back to the Future" film was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as "Marty McFly" and Christopher Lloyd as "Dr Emmett Brown."

"To paraphrase Marty McFly, you guys are ready for this, and your kids are gonna love it (too)," producer Bob Gale said. "If Bob Zemeckis and I time traveled back to 1980 and told our younger selves that the script they were struggling to write would become a Broadway musical 43 years later, they'd kick us out of their office and call us crazy. Well, sometimes, crazy ideas give birth to great entertainment, and now Bob and I are eager to share our musical vision with New York audiences. The London production exceeded our original expectations on every level, and we're certain the Broadway version, anchored by the brilliantly talented Roger Bart and Hugh Coles, along with the fantastic songs by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, will be even better. Regardless of whether you've seen the original film, Back to the Future: The Musical, with its outstanding performances and incredible stagecraft, will delight and enthrall you, your kids, your parents, and everyone you know!"

