Bag of human bones found hanging on door of snack stand in Alpine

ALPINE, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is investigating apparent human remains found in a bag at a scenic overlook in Alpine.
The bag was discovered Monday morning by workers at the Stateline Lookout snack stand.
It was hanging on the door and appeared to be filled with bones.
Officers say the bones appear to be human.
The identity of the remains and how they got to the snack stand is under investigation.
