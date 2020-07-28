Bagel store trashed by suspects caught on camera in Brooklyn

DYKER HIEGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Disturbing video shows three men wrecking a bagel store in Brooklyn.

It happened Friday inside "Two Brothers Bagels" on Fort Hamilton Parkway in Dyker Heights.

The men are seen throwing tables, bottles and appliances to the ground, as well as kicking and breaking displays.

Police say the suspects entered the store and were told by an employee it was closed.

That's when they began damaging the inside before fleeing.

They caused more than $13,000 of damage.

Police are searching for the suspects.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Related topics:
new york citybrooklyndyker heightsnypdvandalismcrimestopperscaught on camerasurveillance video
