Postal inspectors are at a house in Nassau County Tuesday after they found loads of undelivered mail.Agents could be seen removing bag after bag from the home in Bellmore.Neighbors say the man who lives in the home, who is in his late 30s, is a postal carrier.The USPS Inspector General's Office confirms they are investigating, and neighbors said upwards of 60 kitchen-sized bags of undelivered mail were removed.Members of the Bellmore Fire Department said they witnessed the man over eight months carrying bags to a shed in his backyard, which happens to be feet from the windows of the fire house.