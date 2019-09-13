System could soon become Tropical Storm Humberto impacting the Bahamas, Florida

MIAMI, Florida -- In the central Bahamas, a tropical system continues to slowly gain organization and could become Tropical Storm Humberto soon.
The system is located about 255 miles east-southeast of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island.
Tropical storm warnings have been issued for the northwestern Bahamas and a tropical storm watch is in effect for portions of eastern Florida.
The system could bring tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rainfall to portions of the northwestern Bahamas Friday night and Saturday. Significant storm surge is not expected in the northwest Bahamas from this system.
Tropical-storm-force winds could also be felt along the Florida east coast over the weekend.
In addition, heavy rainfall and scattered flash flooding is possible over the weekend in coastal sections of eastern Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.
Depending on the track of the system, heavy rainfall could reach eastern North Carolina next week and possibly farther up the east coast.
