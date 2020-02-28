Bail reform: Sex offender freed after Orange County nursery school playground arrest

By Eyewitness News
NEW WINDSOR, Orange County (WABC) -- Police in New Windsor arrested a sex offender for allegedly trespassing at a nursery school, but he has since been freed under New York state's new bail reform law.

Authorities say 61-year-old Mark Edward Nelson, of Newburgh, entered the facility's fenced-in playground.

Two employees of the school and two children were exiting out of the side door to the playground when Nelson allegedly tried to approach them in the darkened area and make contact with them.

The women and children then retreated to their vehicle, left the area and called the police.

New Windsor police say that Nelson is a Level 3 sex offender in New York State. Level 3 is the most dangerous level.

Nelson was located and arrested for third-degree criminal trespass.

He was released on his own recognizance under the new law that prevents him from being remanded to jail.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new windsororange countysex offenderschooltrespassing
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 being tested for coronavirus in NYC, state to begin own testing
New York snow: 2 feet down, 2 more to go!
Kobe Bryant crash site photos allegedly shared by deputies
Man stabbed by stranger asking for money in New Jersey
NYC handing out free reusable bags ahead of plastic bag ban
Man follows girl into NYC school, gropes her: NYPD
Delta plane departing NYC makes emergency landing in PHL
Show More
Walmart to launch a rival to Amazon's Prime
Stocks plunge on virus fears, heading for worst week since 2008
AccuWeather: Windy, very cold with fair amount of sunshine
New plan scraps Gateway Project, aims to repair tunnel
Overturned truck leaks diesel fuel on Staten Island Expressway
More TOP STORIES News