localish

Naperville family bakery hiring people of all abilities!

By Yukare Nakayama
EMBED <>More Videos

Naperville family bakery hiring people of all abilities!

Naperville, Ill. -- A mother-daughter duo started up a bakery called Moose and Me Bakery in March! The inspiration to open up shop was from the love of baking from Mila Elder, Megan and Justin Elder's daughter who has Down syndrome.

Their in-home bakery, Moose and Me, has a mission to employ adults of all abilities and create meaningful interactions within the Naperville community.

"When they graduate out of the school system a lot of opportunities fall away. We wanted to fill that space in our community and have a place that is made for them where they can be comfortable and successful at their work," Megan Elder said.

The Elders said their lives changed when they adopted Mila in 2013. Mila's nickname is Moose, which is where the inspiration for the name of the bakery came from.

"Mila was our little taste tester and she liked to mix things and try new creations. Her and I have spent a lot of hours in the kitchen and she's an early riser," said Megan Elder.

The Elders said they get about five to seven major orders a week. Currently, the business is made of three employees, including Mila!

Megan Elder said she hopes they will open up a storefront in Naperville during the fall. Their Kickstarter campaign has raised over $40,000 so far.

At the moment, all order are taken online on their website at mooseandmebakery.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napervillebakeryall goodlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Naperville family bakery hiring people of all abilities!
Dayclubs meets sports at Circa Las Vegas
Have you ever craved a 10 lb baked potato?
Artist turns seashells into art with her painting skills
TOP STORIES
Work at FL collapse site halted; voice briefly heard
Off-duty police officer fires shot during dispute over fireworks
Tourist attacked with metal pipe in unprovoked Times Square assault
Happy Bobby Bonilla Day: Here's why the Mets pay him every July 1
Video: Man tackles, gropes woman on Brooklyn street
Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions
Trump Organization CFO surrenders ahead of expected indictment
Show More
Who is Allen Weisselberg?
COVID Updates: New study reinforces importance of vaccines
William, Harry reunite at Princess Diana statue unveiling
AccuWeather Alert: Storms approaching, flooding possible | LIVE
Storms leave path of destruction in Dutchess County
More TOP STORIES News