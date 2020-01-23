Pets & Animals

Majestic bald eagle spotted over Riverside Park in NYC

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Birdwatchers, rejoice! A majestic bald eagle was spotted at a park on the Upper West Side.

The Riverside Park Conservancy says the eagle was seen flying above Riverside Park on Tuesday.

It was last seen perched at 113th Street near the Forever Wild Woodland.

Bald eagle sightings in New York City are rare, but park officials say eagles enjoy seafood, so it makes sense why they would be near the river.




