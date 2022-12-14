Bald eagle found shot in Wisconsin dies during surgery; suspect sought

MILWAUKEE -- A bald eagle shot in Wisconsin has died during surgery to treat its injuries, the Wisconsin Humane Society said Tuesday.

Authorities were seeking tips on who may have shot the adult male bird that was found injured Dec. 7 on private property about 15 miles southwest of Milwaukee. The eagle survived its initial surgery on Thursday, but went into cardiac arrest on Monday night during what the Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee called "a complex and specialized surgery to stabilize his fracture and further treat his injuries."

An examination at the Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee revealed that the eagle had been shot with a firearm, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday. It had a broken beak, fractured humerus bone and a substantial wound to muscle and other soft tissues in its wing.

"Despite lifesaving efforts, including CPR, he was unable to be resuscitated," the Humane Society said in announcing its death. "We are mourning the loss of this eagle alongside our community."

In this December 2022 photo provided by the Wisconsin Human Society, an injured bald eagle is examined and treated at the Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. Angela Speed/Wisconsin Human Society via AP

Eagles and their nests are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Under the act, wounding or killing an eagle can result in a fine of $100,000 and one year in prison for a first offense, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. A second violation is a felony and carries heftier punishments.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Monday called on the public to help provide tips of who may have shot the eagle.

"We're looking for any information from the public, no matter how small it seems," said Natural Resources warden Sam Haferkorn. "If people heard gun shots or anything out of the ordinary in that area of Franklin last week, please contact us."

Due largely to protection efforts, the number of occupied bald eagle nests in Wisconsin increased from 107 in 1974 to 1,684 in 2019, according to data from the Department of Natural Resources.

This year marked a milestone in eagle recovery when several active eagle nests were documented in Milwaukee County, the last of the state's 72 counties to have such activity during the species' comeback.