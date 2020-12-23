Downtown Baltimore building explosion injures 10, traps workers

BALTIMORE -- An explosion in a high-rise building in Baltimore injured at least 10 people and temporarily trapped two workers on dangling scaffolding.

The city's fire department tweeted that nine of the victims were in critical condition, while another was in serious condition. They were brought to area hospitals following the explosion with a partial roof collapse.

The trapped workers were rescued through a window.

The firefighters' union tweeted that evidence points to an explosion on the 16th floor of the downtown building, where the offices of Baltimore Gas and Electric Company are located.

Utility spokeswoman Stephanie Anne Weaver said work on the building's "air handling and boiler system" likely caused the accident.

"Window washing scaffolding was comprised because of the incident and a window washing crew was pulled to safety by the fire department," Weaver said in a statement. The building was practically empty because of the holidays and the coronavirus pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marylandexplosionscaffoldingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC health care worker suffers 'significant allergic reaction' to vaccine
COVID Live Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing
5 dead in crash that split vehicle in half
Trump suggests he may not sign relief bill unless stimulus is increased
Police: NYC home invasion leaves 2 people shot, 3rd person injured
New COVID quarantine compliance required for international travelers in NYC
Biden to introduce CT schools chief as education secretary pick
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Calm before storm
FDNY EMTs, paramedics start receiving COVID-19 vaccine
Man plans to sue NYPD after SUV hit protesters this spring
Winter is here! Will the Tri-State area see a white Christmas?
Police: Man shot, killed while standing on NYC street
More TOP STORIES News