Gas explosion in Baltimore levels 3 homes; 1 killed, several injured

Firefighters converged on the disaster scene, where the natural gas explosion reduced to the homes to piles of rubble and pieces of debris over a wide area.
The fire department tweeted that two of the homes' occupants were taken to hospitals in serious condition, while an adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Off Duty #BCFDSRO Special Rescue Operations personnel are being called in to the scene. Search and rescue operations continue.@BaltimoreFire @BCFDL734 @officers964 are being supported by @BaltCoFire @iafflocal1311 due to the complexity and size of this incident. pic.twitter.com/tdS8P3eCHZ— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 10, 2020
The firefighters' union tweeted that special rescue operation units were searching for other people.
Photos tweeted by the union show what appears to be a collapsed building and debris strewn about.
#BCOFD // House Explosion// Multiple units from Baltimore County has been requested to assist Baltimore City Fire Department with a house explosion. ^MJ pic.twitter.com/zUQwrYcJ3K— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) August 10, 2020