'Multiple victims' from active shooter situation near Morgan State University: police

Baltimore police are responding to the scene of an active shooter, and have said "multiple victims" are involved.

"BPD is on scene of an active shooter situation in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive," police shared on X (formerly Twitter). "We're asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area."

The police updated the public a short while later, writing, "BPD is confirming there are multiple victims involved. Please continue to shelter in place and avoid the area."

Argonne Drive borders Morgan State University.

Baltimore police were being supported by Baltimore Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents.

"ATF Special Agents are responding to assist our @BaltimorePolice partners at the scene of an active shooter situation, 1700 block of Argonne Drive. Please avoid the area. Those nearby should shelter in place," the ATF wrote on X.

Morgan State University has asked students, via a post on X, to "shelter in place."

"Please Note: An active investigation is currently underway related to a report of shots being fired on or near campus. Please stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center and shelter in place," their tweet read.

