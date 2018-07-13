Police in Rockland County are searching for a pair of suspects wanted in a home invasion that happened with nine children inside the house.It happend around 9:30 p.m. Friday at a home in Wesley Hills.Ramapo police say two male suspects with bandanas covering their faces entered through the unlocked front door and headed straight for the master bedroom, where they stole jewelry, watches and a camera.As they made their way out, they then encountered the female homeowner, Chana Weingarden. The 32-year-old mother and housewife had heard a noise and initially thought it was her husband and brother returning from synagogue. She was wrong."I didn't know how to react," she said. "I was a little confused, very disoriented. Who are you? Why are you in my kitchen? I stepped back out, and then I came back and startled one of them. And one of them ran out."One intruder ran out the rear door, while Weingarden tried to grab the camera bag from the other intruder, who pushed her down and fled on foot. The suspects never said a word.There were nine kids ranging in age from 2 to 11 years old."It definitely takes away a big part of your sense of trust when you start suspecting everybody around you," she said. "It's a big problem."Authorities say the intruders didn't say a word while they were there. Husband Boruch Weingarden says the intruders seemingly knew the layout of the house and surrounding area, and he wonders if the burglars did some research before they entered the home."We have a few entrances and exits, and they seem to have already known where to come in and out in their short few minutes that they managed to make their way around the house."At this point, Ramapo police do not believe the home was targeted."It's unusual," Detective Sergeant Brian Corbett said. "They were taking pains to conceal their identities, so that concerns us."As a result of the investigation, police arrested 20-year-old NIcholas Kurpick and 19-year-old Lonney Mathes. They are charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree burglary.----------