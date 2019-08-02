Ohio bank robber hands teller demand note with full name, address

A bank robber in Ohio proved that criminals don't have to be geniuses when he demanded money using a piece of paper with his name on it.

Police say 54-year-old Michael Harrell walked up to the counter at a U.S. Bank branch in Cleveland on Monday.

He wrote the hold-up note to the teller on the back of a document from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, complete with his name and address.

The teller even used his first name when she handed over the cash.

She called police immediately after, but investigators have not yet tracked down the thief.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohioohiobank robbery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search underway for swimmer who went missing in the Bronx
Criminal case put on hold against father involved in twins' hot car deaths
NYC gallery owner says he was attacked for MAGA hat
Several injured after police pursuit in NY ends in crash
Neighbors raise over $50K to help disabled man keep home in NJ
Homeless man arrested after man pushed onto subway tracks during assault
Brooklyn man's body recovered at CT waterfall
Show More
AccuWeather: Nice day to close out the week
Woman escapes groper only to find him standing over her bed
Man charged with filming up skirts of women at NJ supermarket
Beloved dentist returns to work after becoming paralyzed in DR
Police: Man shows self-made porn to kids on NYC subway
More TOP STORIES News