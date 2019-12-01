Bank robbery suspect critically injured in fall from subway platform in Queens

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A suspected bank robber is in critical condition after falling from an elevated subway platform in Queens.Police spotted the man standing along the N and W lines in Astoria Saturday, minutes after the robbery.He took off and tried to scale down a support beam, but fell and hit his head.An ambulance crew took him away, but left behind his belongings which included a screwdriver, a MetroCard and car keys.The robbery happened at a nearby Santander Bank.----------