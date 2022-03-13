Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19

He took to Twitter Sunday afternoon saying he's experiencing a scratchy throat, "but feeling fine otherwise."
"I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It's a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down," he said.
It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.
