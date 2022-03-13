barack obama

Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19

He took to Twitter Sunday afternoon saying he's experiencing a scratchy throat, "but feeling fine otherwise."
Former President Barack Obama has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced.

"I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It's a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down," he said.



This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Note: The video above is from an August 2021 report.
