Barcelona police shoot knife attacker dead

EMBED </>More Videos

Police shot a man dead after he attacked them with a knife at a police station in Barcelona on Monday. The incident is being investigated as a terror attack.

BARCELONA, Spain --
Barcelona police say they are treating a man's knife attack on officers at a city police station as a terrorist incident.

Commissioner Rafel Comes, the second-in-command of the Barcelona police, tells a news conference that police shot dead the man after he entered the premises on Monday and pulled out a knife.

Comes says the man shouted "Allah" and other words that police officers did not understand.

But he says police have found no evidence linking the incident to last year's terror attacks in Barcelona and nearby Cambrils, which killed 16 people.

Intelligence services are helping with the investigation.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingterrorismu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man found fatally stabbed in chest in Hell's Kitchen
Police: Man kicked doctor, set bed sheets on fire at LI hospital
495 Construction: NJ drivers face first weekday commute
5 big stories to start the week
Motive behind family's murder expected to be released
IndyCar's Wickens injured in violent Pocono crash
Asia Argento settled sex assault complaint, report says
Long Island firefighter accused of setting 5 fires
Show More
Police: Driver wanted in Brooklyn attempted rape
Off-duty FDNY EMT killed in motorcycle crash in Queens
President calls Russia probe McCarthyism at its 'WORST'
Staten Island wins at Little League World Series, beating Texas
Search on for dangerous duo in disturbing Bronx robberies
More News