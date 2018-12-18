Coach gets 20 years for sexually abusing 8-year-old girls at Manhattan school

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan --
An after-school basketball coach has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars for sexually abusing two 8-year-old girls at an Upper West Side school.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that Channing Parker also was sentenced to 15 years of post-release supervision.

Parker, 23, of the Bronx, pleaded guilty to sex crimes charges in October.

Parker was coaching students at The IDEAL School of Manhattan's gym when he took an 8-year-old girl into a bathroom and sexually assaulted her.

The child told her mother, who told authorities. Parker was arrested the next day.

A second 8-year-old student at the private school later told authorities that Parker did the same thing to her.

Parker was employed by the nonprofit group Kids Creative, which said he was fired.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child sex assaultsex abuse against childrensex abuseManhattanUpper West SideNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Actress and director Penny Marshall dies at age 75
Young man found shot, stabbed behind LI community center
Woman charged in bus slashing after passenger tried to pet dog
VIDEO: Mom takes down man trying to steal her car in Bronx
5 accused of torturing boy plead not guilty
NJ Amazon driver arrested, accused of stealing packages
2 arrested after Virginia man found dead in duffel bag in Yonkers
Charter customers to get cash, free HBO as part of settlement
Show More
Shelter trashes hospitalized homeless man's belongings
Police: Man tried to pay for McDonald's with bag of weed
Warning after Post Office mailboxes broken into in NJ town
Accountant pleads guilty in 2015 acid attack, embezzlement
Michael Flynn sentencing delayed
More News