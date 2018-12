An after-school basketball coach has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars for sexually abusing two 8-year-old girls at an Upper West Side school.Prosecutors said Tuesday that Channing Parker also was sentenced to 15 years of post-release supervision.Parker, 23, of the Bronx, pleaded guilty to sex crimes charges in October.Parker was coaching students at The IDEAL School of Manhattan's gym when he took an 8-year-old girl into a bathroom and sexually assaulted her The child told her mother, who told authorities. Parker was arrested the next day.A second 8-year-old student at the private school later told authorities that Parker did the same thing to her.Parker was employed by the nonprofit group Kids Creative, which said he was fired.----------