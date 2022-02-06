Be Kind: High school athlete with autism scores 3-pointer in debut basketball game

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11533668" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The 8-year-old rescue Labrador retriever, who wears custom-made skates, was in Central Park to help raise funds for the Animal Vision Foundation.

THOMPSON, Alabama -- Now to the latest story catching the attention of our Be Kind campaign.Peyton Grillo is the manager of his high school basketball team in Thompson, Alabama.The 15-year-old is on the autism spectrum and says he wants to inspire others.On Monday night, he got the surprise of his life at a team meeting.The coach and players presented Grillo with a team jersey and a spot on the starting line-up for the upcoming game.His first as a Thompson High Warrior.The next night, Grillo was running out with his teammates for the school's 'Shooting 2 Change' basketball game.The game is part of the school's Autism Awareness Week.Grillo came up big for his team even sinking a 3-pointer and the crowd went wild."I wanna inspire the world," said Grillo. "Not just people with autism, but also people who have down syndrome, cancer anything. People who are going through hardship, hey you could do anything you put your mind to, you can follow your passion just listen to your heart."----------