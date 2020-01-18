Man finds $40,000 in his couch, returns it

MICHIGAN (WABC) -- A Michigan man was literally sitting on a small fortune.Howard Kirby found $43,170 in a couch cushion!Kirby bought the couch last month from a thrift shop near his home in Michigan.He kept complaining the cushion was uncomfortable, so his daughter opened it up and found the cash.Kirby went back to the store and learned the couch's original owner died last year.The Be Kind part of this story: Kirby gave the money to the man's relatives.