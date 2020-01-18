Society

Man finds $40,000 in his couch, returns it

MICHIGAN (WABC) -- A Michigan man was literally sitting on a small fortune.

Howard Kirby found $43,170 in a couch cushion!

Kirby bought the couch last month from a thrift shop near his home in Michigan.

He kept complaining the cushion was uncomfortable, so his daughter opened it up and found the cash.

Kirby went back to the store and learned the couch's original owner died last year.

The Be Kind part of this story: Kirby gave the money to the man's relatives.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybe kind
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News