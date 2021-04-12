Society

Be Kind: Young boy makes care packages for the homeless

By Eyewitness News
Be Kind: Young boy makes care packages for the homeless

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- An 8-year-old boy in New Jersey is getting an early start on being kind thanks to a program at his daycare called 'Certified Angels' that challenges children to perform helpful acts.

Jaiden Gonzalez decided to meet the challenge by making care packages with food and other essentials, to be distributed to the homeless.



His proud 13-year-old sister filmed a video of him hard at work.

Jaiden won a $50 gift card for his efforts, which, true to his form, he shared with his friends.

