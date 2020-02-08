be kind

New Jersey principal honors, rewards students for acts of kindness

BAYVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A principal and assistant principal in New Jersey are rewarding students who are doing the right thing.

Principal Daniel Prima and Assistant Principal Kevin Waldron are from Berkeley Township Elementary School in Bayville.

In 2018, Principal Prima painted a mural that says "Do Good Things." He always stresses to his students about being kind.

He and Assistant Principal Waldron go to students homes throughout the year to surprise them and honor them for going out of their way to be kind to others.

He says the students are very proud. They even receive lawn sign talking about kindness, "Kindness Counts, #You'veBeenCounted."

