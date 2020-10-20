be kind

Be Kind: 4-year-old battling cancer welcomed by NJ State Police

WEST TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 4-year-old battling cancer was welcomed into the New Jersey State Police family as an honorary trooper.

It's a story that captured the attention of our Be Kind campaign.

Sophia Colavito was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor, which caused her to lose sight in her right eye.

RELATED | Be Kind: Local artists transform outdoor dining areas into works of art
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has a Be Kind story on local artists who are transforming outdoor dining areas into works of art during the pandemic.



She is an enthusiastic law enforcement supporter who collects police patches.

When State Police Colonel Patrick Callahan heard Sophia's story, he immediately invited her and her family to visit the division headquarters in West Trenton.

The colonel spent time with Sophia and her family, leading them on a tour of the NJSP log cabin and Regional Operations Intelligence Center.

He told Sophia how much her strength, courage and optimism have inspired him.

MORE NEWS | Nobel Prize winner finds out he won after fellow winner rings doorbell
EMBED More News Videos

Two American economists based at Stanford University have won the Nobel Prize in economics for their research that improved how auctions work.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew jerseymercer countytrentonabc7ny instagramnew jersey state policebe kind
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
Non-profit in Brooklyn feeds over 2,000 people a day
93-year-old gifted with high school diploma 75 years later
Artists transform outdoor dining areas into works of art
Social media influencer shocks waiter with $472
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newark extends remote-only learning into January
Many spotted without masks after 10K-person wedding scaled down
LIRR Ronkonkoma service suspended after person struck
Fall activities that put you at high risk of COVID-19 transmission
NJ responds to disturbing rise in COVID cases
'Dancing with the Stars' Week 6 recap: 4 couples tie for top spot
AccuWeather: Nice and mild
Show More
NYC's COVID cluster restrictions could be changed in some zones
Connecticut to modify rules of its travel advisory list
COVID Updates: Moderna says vaccine could be ready by December
2 firefighters injured after fire rips through NYC bike shop
Jeff Bridges being treated for lymphoma
More TOP STORIES News