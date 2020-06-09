be kind

'Be Kind: Spread Hope' shares uplifting stories of COVID-19 crisis

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The coronavirus pandemic is one of the biggest crises we've ever faced -- full of sorrow and fear. But one way that we've gotten through it? An avalanche of human kindness.

From the oldest to the youngest, from the brave first responders and from kind-hearted students -- we've seen the worst of nature, but the best of ourselves.

ABC7 has put together some of the stories of how the tri-state area came together to support each other and make a difference.

We'll share the story of a family owned dry cleaner business in Brooklyn that had to shut down in March. Even though the owners were financially strapped, they still made thousands of masks to give away for free.

You'll also hear the story about a special tribute to a high school football team in Westchester County. Against all odds, they won a state title last November, but never got their championship rings -- until the police and fire departments got involved.

An on Long Island, while most students won't get a chance to walk on stage to receive their diploma, some communities have taken unique steps to honor seniors. In Greenport, pictures of all the graduating seniors were put on street poles throughout the community.

Join Bill Ritter on Saturday night for more of these stories during our "Be Kind: Spread Hope" special at 7 p.m. on Channel 7.

----------Don't forget to #BeKind. For more stories of kindness, check out our "Be Kind" campaign page and follow our Facebook group. Let us know if you see someone doing something kind by filling out the form below:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citycoronavirus new york citycoronavirus long islandcoronavirus new yorkgood newscoronavirus westchester countycommunitycovid 19 pandemicbe kindcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
Long Island sign makers bring joy during the pandemic
NJ barber invents face shields to keep customers safe
Central Park musician offers hope, encouragement amid pandemic
Parade held in NYC for boy who beat inflammatory illness
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters march across Brooklyn Bridge amid calls for reforms
Gov. Murphy lifts NJ stay-at-home order, urges social distancing
George Floyd's laid to rest after emotional service
NJ fisherman describes moment when whale landed on boat
Remains found in search for kids at center of months-long mystery: Police
LI businesses, residents gear up for Phase 2 reopening Wednesday
WHO clarifies remarks on asymptomatic spread of coronavirus
Show More
7 On Your Side Investigates: Search local layoffs by day, industry
NYPD officer who pushed protester to ground charged with assault
New high-tech tool makes re-opening during COVID-19 safer
Trump tweets conspiracy theory about Buffalo protester
Westchester County, Hudson Valley enter Phase 2 of reopening
More TOP STORIES News