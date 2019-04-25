Beach repair plans worry Jersey Shore towns ahead of summer

BAY HEAD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two Jersey Shore towns still in need of repairs after Superstorm Sandy are undergoing beach replenishment projects that could last into May and June, worrying officials ahead of the busy summer season.The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently began work in Point Pleasant Beach and Bay Head, where Mayor William Curtis tells Eyewitness News that summer rentals have already been impacted.He says he gets calls from realtors every day asking for status updates on the project.Repair work -- which includes dune and berm construction -- was completed at most beaches by late March, and work in Lavallette finished up last week.But in Point Pleasant Beach and Bay Head, officials fear Memorial Day beaches could be filled with workers and construction equipment instead of umbrellas and chairs.The end date depends mostly on weather, as well as any problems workers may encounter. But the work doesn't shut down the towns, as only roughly 1,000-foot sections will be closed at a time.Elsewhere in the state, officials report that summer rentals are filling up quickly.----------