Beam accident at construction site caused Midtown traffic mess

Raw video from the construction accident at the Javits Center that closed part of the West Side Highway.

The West Side Highway is partially closed after a crane lifting a beam struck part of an under-construction building at the Javits Center, officials said.

The accident occurred near West 34th Street.

Initially, the Department of Buildings had said the crane dropped beams while lifting, but later said a preliminary investigation revealed a beam struck the building.

The large beam is still attached to the hooks of the crane.

The beam that was being lifted caused a second smaller beam to topple over, striking the sidewalk shed.

That second beam is now resting on the damaged shed, over the West Side Highway. That's what the Fire Department is afraid may collapse.

DOB is now working on a plan to remove the beam safely. There is no ETA on when that may happen.

The NYPD says West Side Highway is closed between West 38th and West 42nd Street.

Port Authority says the NY vent building for the Lincoln Tunnel was evacuated as a precaution. There is no impact from this incident on Lincoln Tunnel operations. Only staff is in that building, not the general public.

NY Waterway said they evacuated the Midtown/W. 39th St. ferry terminal and no ferries or buses may enter/exit the terminal.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.


There are no injuries at this time.

----------
