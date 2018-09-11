The West Side Highway is partially closed after a crane dropped beams at a construction site at the Javits Center.The FDNY says the crane was lifting beams when the accident occurred near West 34th Street.Those beams are now leaning on a sidewalk shed over the West Side Highway.The southbound West Side Highway is closed south of 57th street. The northbound lanes are closed from 34th Street to 42nd Street.There are no injuries at this time.----------