Bebe Rexha addresses cellphone incident during show: 'Can we let people slow us down?'

PHILADELPHIA (WABC) -- Singer Bebe Rexha performed in Philadelphia just a couple of days after she was hit in the head with a cellphone during a show in New York City.

She addressed the incident while performing in front of a packed crowd at The Fillmore in Fishtown.

"I can't get another bruise. Are we going to have a good show tonight? Yes, we (expletive) are. Can we let people slow us down, Philly? No. Just no phones on my face tonight, please I beg of you," Rexha said Tuesday night in a video captured by Buster from Q102.

The 33-year-old pop star was taken to the hospital to be checked out after the incident, which occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday during a show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Lower Manhattan, the latest stop on her "Best F*n Night of My Life" tour.

Nicolas Malvagna, a 27-year-old concertgoer from Manalapan, New Jersey, was arrested and charged with assault for allegedly throwing the cellphone at Rexha.

Video shared by concertgoer Alex Chavez shows the moment Rexha was struck by the phone, which hit her in her upper left cheek, right below her eye.

As seen in the clip, she fell to her knees and crew members rushed to her aid.

Chavez spoke to 'Good Morning America,' saying, "They turned on the lights and we started heading for the exits. That was definitely a hard hit and shouldn't have happened after such a great night."

Rexha's tour will travel to Silver Spring, Maryland for a show Wednesday night.

