12-year-old boy attacked by group inside Bedford-Stuyvesant deli

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Disturbing video shows a group of teens attacking a 12-year-old boy inside a Brooklyn store.This happened last Monday at around 5:30 p.m. on Marcy Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.You can see the six throwing crates at the victim while punching and kicking him.Police also released clearer pictures of the attackers' faces.The victim was not seriously hurt in the attack.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------