Crump files lawsuit against building owner, investment corporation in deadly Bronx fire

EMBED >More News Videos Eyewitness News coverage of the Happy Land fire in which an arsonist killed 87 people at a NY club in 1990

TREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- A new lawsuit is being filed in connection to the horrific high-rise fire in the Bronx last month that killed 17 people, including eight children.Tuesday, attorney Ben Crump announced a lawsuit against the owner of the building and the investment corporations on behalf of the victims.He said the violation of safety rules caused unspeakable loss of life and injury to the victims.Crump said he could not allow corporations to put profits over safety."These are people who were just starting their lives, and they died one of the most miserable, awful deaths that you can ever die from, that's smoke inhalation," Crump said. "We believe that has a direct correlation to the safety rules being violated."Crump added that many of the victims of the fire emigrated from Africa and have language barriers that may make it harder for them to get the help they need.----------