Crump files lawsuit against building owner, investment corporation in deadly Bronx fire

Tuesday, attorney Ben Crump announced a lawsuit against the owner of the building and the investment corporations on behalf of the victims.
He said the violation of safety rules caused unspeakable loss of life and injury to the victims.
Crump said he could not allow corporations to put profits over safety.
"These are people who were just starting their lives, and they died one of the most miserable, awful deaths that you can ever die from, that's smoke inhalation," Crump said. "We believe that has a direct correlation to the safety rules being violated."
Crump added that many of the victims of the fire emigrated from Africa and have language barriers that may make it harder for them to get the help they need.
