Ben Stiller returns to 'SNL' as Michael Cohen testifies before Congress

Ben Stiller reprised his role as President Donald Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen in this week's "Saturday Night Live" as he testified before Congress.
Cohen's appearance in front of the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday elicited a number of meme-worthy moments, so of course "SNL" couldn't stay away.
Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings, played by Kenan Thompson, opened the hearing, saying, "For any other president this would be the most damning and humiliating day of their lives, but for Trump this is just Wednesday."
Cohen, played in his usual awkward brilliance by Stiller, hemmed and hawed -- and searched for the speaker -- throughout his appearance.
"The first time I testified was also under oath, but this time, I like, really mean it," he said.
"I know that I was wrong, I know it because I got caught."
The real Cohen will be spending three years in jail after pleading guilty to tax evasion, making false statements to a bank and two felony campaign finance violations tied to payouts for women who accused Trump of affairs. Trump has denied those affairs.
"For too many years, I was too loyal to a man that I should not have been," Stiller, as Cohen, said. "Now I know how Khloe Kardashian feels."
Bill Hader returned for a cameo that stole the show as Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan. He introduced himself, saying, "Good afternoon to you, you lying piece of human trash."
"I'm so angry, I couldn't wear a jacket today," he said. "Ya know what, Mr. Cohen, I've never even heard of you."
"Your mother has," a juvenile Cohen responded.
The rest of the Democrats on the committee then proceeded to continue handing back their time to Jordan, "so he can keep digging his own grave."
Cohen finished his testimony admitting to being a liar and a fool, before being interrupted by Thompson's Cummings.
"Is there a 'but'?" Cummings asked.
"No," Cohen responded.
