Arts & Entertainment

Lisa Marie Presley's son, Benjamin Keough, dead at 27, agent says

He was Elvis Presley's grandson
LOS ANGELES -- The son of Lisa Marie Presley has died. He was 27.

Presley's representative Roger Widynowski said in a statement Sunday to The Associated Press that she was "heartbroken" after learning about the death of her son Benjamin Keough. He is the grandson of the late Elvis Presley.

TMZ reports that Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday in Calabasas, California.

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," Widynowski said in the statement. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Presley had Keough and a now 31-year-old daughter with her former husband Danny Keough. She also had twins from another marriage.

The video in the player above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniacelebrity deathsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Black homeowner says man throwing feces, dead squirrels in yard
Video shows man attacking NYPD officer trying to break up fight
Toddler mauled by dog celebrates birthday with surgeon
NJ mayor says uptick in COVID cases tied to parties
2 teens, 11-year-old killed in possible racing crash: Police
Sewage floods homes in Brooklyn neighborhood
Woman arrested after nanny cam catches alleged abuse on video
Show More
Man arrested after 'heinous' double stabbing on subway
DeVos downplays back to school risk despite surge in COVID cases
Ashes of immigrants who died of COVID in NY arrive in Mexico
21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
COVID NY: Officials monitoring uptick after out-of-state travel
More TOP STORIES News