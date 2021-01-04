Boy killed, 2nd child critical after being struck by van in Brooklyn

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A young child is dead and another is in critical condition after they were inadvertently struck by the van driver who had just dropped them off in Brooklyn Monday morning.It happened around 9:15 a.m. on 67th Street in Bensonhurst, where authorities say the children, from Staten Island, are driven to a yeshiva daily.The victims, ages 4 and 6, were hit by a minivan that initially drove away from the scene, with the driver apparently unaware he had struck anyone, according to police.They were rushed to Maimonides Medical Center, where one of them was pronounced dead.The extent of the other's injuries is not known, but he is listed in critical condition.Police say the driver, in his 50s, was contacted and returned to the scene.----------