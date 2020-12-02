NJ Coronavirus Update: Hackensack closing city offices to public amid statewide surge in COVID-19 cases

The news comes after New Jersey reported a dramatic spike in deaths, with 90 reported Monday after just 15 on Sunday.
As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to spike, a new drive-thru coronavirus testing site opened on the campus of Bergen County Community College to provide another option for residents.
ALSO READ | Nurses at NY hospital stage strike amid COVID-19 spike
Testing is available to all county residents free of charge, regardless of health insurance status, but residents must schedule their test through an online portal and bring their mobile device for check-in.
"As winter approaches, and cases continue to rise, it is critical that the county continues to provide testing for the foreseeable future," Bergen County Executive James Tedesco said. "Thanks to the efforts of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center and the County of Bergen, starting December 1, all residents will be able to receive free, quick, and easy COVID-19 drive-thru testing at the centrally located Bergen Community College campus in Paramus. This battle is not over, and we must remain vigilant until a vaccine is widely available."
New limits on outdoor gatherings take effect next Monday that reduce the allowable number from 150 to 25. Youth and high school indoor sports will be put on hold from Friday through at least January 2.
ALSO READ | Staten Island bar that declared itself 'autonomous zone' shut down, co-owner arrested
Meanwhile, a photo circulating on social media showed young people cramped together at an Oakland restaurant that had to shut down all outdoor dining operations at 4 p.m.
It happened on Thanksgiving eve at Portobello, where cops responded to several calls.
The town council passed a unanimous resolution to place restrictions on the restaurant.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip