New Jersey hospital sets up dedicated site to help teachers get vaccinated

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- There is a big push in New Jersey to get teachers vaccinated.Valley Hospital in Paramus set up a dedicated site this week to bring in educators for shots of the vaccine.The pop-up clinic aimed to administer shots to 600 teachers and staffers on Saturday.In total, 5,000 people will have received a dose this week - that is one-third of the school workers in Bergen County.Teachers say getting vaccinated is a huge relief."Not only for myself and two children but for the other students that I teach every day. Knowing that I'm protecting them is a huge relief," said Marissa Mitchell.Organizers say fast-tracking teachers will get students back in school more quickly and will help educators feel safer on the job.----------