Politics

Joe Biden said he considered Bernie Sanders as labor secretary

WILMINGTON, Del. -- President-elect Joe Biden says he gave "serious consideration" to nominating Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders as labor secretary, but both he and the senator agreed the appointment would put Democratic control of the U.S. Senate at risk.

Biden said Friday while introducing Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as his Labor Department nominee that he and Sanders, an independent who caucuses with the Democratic Party, spoke after Democrats won two Senate seats in Georgia in Tuesday's runoff elections.

Biden says that he can't think of a more "passionate and devoted ally to working people in this country" than Sanders and that Sanders approves of Walsh for the job.

Biden says he and Sanders spoke about working together and traveling the country together to work on their shared agenda for working people.

Biden is calling on the Senate to approve his Cabinet nominees quickly. His call comes two days after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol and unsuccessfully tried to stop Congress from affirming Biden's victory.

EMBED More News Videos

President-elect Joe Biden on Friday introduced the governor of Rhode Island, the mayor of Boston and a small-business advocate from California as the newest members of his economic team.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbernie sanderseconomygovernmentjoe biden
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Watch Live: NY Gov. Cuomo holds COVID-19 briefing
Capitol Police officer who died after riot originally from NJ
Man seen in viral photo at Pelosi's Capitol desk arrested: Officials
Trump won't attend Biden's inauguration; Obama, Bush will
Legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda dies at 93
'Hitler was right on one thing,' new Illinois congresswoman says
NYPD Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
NY expanding vaccine eligibility, NYC set to open 5 centers
Woman who confronted Black teen over phone in custody
Republicans recoil from Hawley after election challenge
Schools in NJ's 2 largest cities staying all remote through April
Vaccine mega-sites open in 2 NJ locations today
More TOP STORIES News