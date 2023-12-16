The best artificial Christmas trees

The holiday season is upon us and while many of you might've sprung for a real tree from your local vendors, some of us prefer the quick and easy route of ordering an artificial Christmas tree. There's no hassle with cleanup or ensuring your tree has received enough water and nutrients, and the best part? You can even buy some pine scent to add to your artificial Christmas tree to give it a more traditional feeling. If you still haven't figured out your Christmas tree, we've rounded up the best artificial trees right below, and all options will arrive before the 25th morning - so you and your kids can open Santa's presents under the tree.

What we look for in the best artificial trees

Size: We've included options for smaller Christmas trees, starting at just 24 inches to larger ones, as high as 7.5 feet.

Setup: Every tree is easy to set up and some even come installed with lights and decorations, so you don't need to worry about anything come Christmas morning.

Best overall tree

Best Choice Products 7.5ft Spruce Artificial Tree

$129.99 Shop now at Amazon

This 7.5-foot Christmas tree can be easily set up by attaching the sections of the tree to the foldable base and simply fluffing up the branches, according to the brand. The tree itself is also flame retardant and can hold everything from garlands and lights to heavy ornaments without giving away. If you have the space for a larger Christmas tree, get this top-rated one from Best Choice Products.

Best budget option

HomCom Green Hinged Fir Slim Noble Hinged Artificial Christmas Tree

$32.99 Shop Now

If you want something that'll stand out more, get this slim tree, which is currently on sale for just $25.99 at Walmart. It's a shopper favorite with 390 branch tips for all your holiday ornaments. It stands at 6 feet high and has an extremely sturdy top branch for your heavy tree topper, according to the brand.

Best pre-lit tree

National Tree Company Dunhill Fir Artificial Tree

$959.99 Shop now at Amazon

This tree already comes well-lit with dual-colored lights to make it stand out in your apartment. It's 9 feet tall, has over 4,000 branch tips and is fire-resistant, like the other options on our list. The brand says it's best to allow the tree up to 90 minutes to take its form, once you've assembled it fully. The lights can be modified too, whether you want them to be one-colored or multi-colored.

Best compact tree

Costway Pre-Lit Artificial PVC Christmas Tree

$79.00 Shop now at Walmart

Another option that comes pre-lit is this 4-foot tree that's perfect for smaller city apartments. It's powered with energy-saving LED lights that shine in seven different colors, according to the brand. The best part is that there's no assembly required, just attach the tree to its stand and you're ready for Christmas morning. Plus, it weighs just about five pounds, making it easy to store once the holiday season is over,

Best tabletop tree

Liecho 24 Inch Tabletop Mini Christmas Tree

If you're looking for something more akin to Christmas decoration, get this tabletop option. It comes with battery battery-operated Christmas lights and can easily fit atop your dining or coffee table. You'll also get Christmas ornaments and other decorations to attach to your new tree.

