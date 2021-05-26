Best bets for Memorial Day weekend shopping deals

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10649393" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In February, automated telemarketing phone calls spiked, hitting 4.6 billion nationwide. But 7 On Your Side has just the ticket to stop the spoofs.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We're days from the unofficial kickoff to the summer. And while the mercury climbs, it's time for some equally hot holiday weekend sales."The sales have been out for two weeks they want you back in the store!" said Janice Lieberman, consumer expert.Lieberman is vaccinated and venturing out.First tip: Find the deals. All retailers have a special place for sale items."You should walk to the back of the store that's where the sale things are," Lieberman said.Spring shoes and dresses, and light jackets will be good deals and it's the best time of the year to spring for a new bed. Look for things like free mattress toppers, or 50% off a king or a queen.Another Memorial Day best bet is large appliances, which got quite a workout during quarantine. Shop for a suite, a bundle of items like fridge, range and microwave together.Not great right now are laptops and tablets. They will see only a modest markdown. Wait until back-to-school season in July.Also, it is not the time to get a new air conditioner, a grill, patio furniture, and plants, they are all at season high prices. Wait a few months if you can, but don't pump the brakes on a new bike.They're back after selling out during the pandemic. Look for promo codes on cycling, camping gear, and golf clubs."Really anything outdoors," Lieberman said. "Great time to get out with the kids the family!"