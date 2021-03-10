Bias crime investigation after deli worker stabbed in neck and back in Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10402793" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nina Pineda has tips for summer travel with 7 On Your Side.

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A stabbing inside a Bronx deli is being investigated as a bias crime.It happened last Monday, March 1, at around 8:35 p.m. on White Plains Road in Williamsbridge.Police say it started with two men getting into a fight in the deli.When a worker stepped in, one of the men made a disparaging remark about Mexicans and then stabbed the worker in the neck and back.The suspect took off in a black vehicle.The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.The man wanted for questioning in this incident is described as 20-30 years of age.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------