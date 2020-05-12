coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Couple accused of hate crimes after pulling mask off Hasidic man in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A husband and wife are facing hate crime charges for allegedly snatching the face mask off a Hasidic man and making anti-Semitic comments related to COVID-19.

The incident was reported Sunday night at the intersection of Bedford Avenue and Ross Street.

ABC News reports Paul Pinho allegedly called 911 to report a large crowd gathering, according to police. He and his wife allegedly got out of their car, accosted the men, shouting out slurs and attempted to take away their face coverings, according to the NYPD.

The chaos caused a fight and police say 35-year-old Pinho and 46-year-old Clelia Pinho were taken into custody.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio commented on the incident during a press briefing Monday and called it "absolutely unacceptable in every way."

"It is something that expresses hate, but also creates danger, and that is unacceptable and we are not going to allow it here in this city," de Blasio said. "The two perpetrators have been arrested by NYPD and we are treating this incident as a hate crime so there are serious consequences."

They each face a charge of aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklynwilliamsburgcoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthbias crimehospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC turns focus on health providers in hardest-hit communities
How dining experiences will change as restaurants reopen
'Rise Up New York!' Virtual Telethon on ABC7
93 cases of mystery illness possibly linked to COVID-19 in NY
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, woman fatally shot on Staten Island
Parts of NY expected to reopen this week after hitting benchmarks
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Individuals behind on child support, spouses denied stimulus checks
Colo. restaurant shut down for opening in-person dining
Man released from NY hospital after 38 days in ICU
CA inmates tried to infect themselves with coronavirus
Show More
AccuWeather: Breezy and brighter
How dining experiences will change as restaurants reopen
Trump faces coronavirus risk at home amid push to 'reopen' nation
LI nurses get to know patients who can't speak for themselves due to COVID-19
93 cases of mystery illness possibly linked to COVID-19 in NY
More TOP STORIES News