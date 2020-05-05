coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYPD report shows bias crimes against Asian Americans on the rise

By
CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Bias attacks against Asian Americans are on the rise according to the NYPD's latest crimes report for April.

The narrow streets of Chinatown felt like a hauntingly, empty movie set on Monday night.

As if this once vibrant community has not suffered enough, officials announced on Monday that hate crimes and bias incidents against Asian Americans are on the rise.

Police counted 14 hate crimes last month, 15 Asian American victims and 11 arrests -- all seemingly related to COVID-19.

On April 5 in Brooklyn, detectives say a man poured some kind of acid on an Asian American woman as she tried to take out the garbage. No arrest has been made.

On April 26 in Queens, officials believe another man made hostile anti-Asian comments towards a 36-year-old woman.

When she tried to photograph him, she says he slapped her cell phone out of her hand and it shattered on the ground. He has not been caught.

And in another open case, police are still looking for a young woman who is suspected of smashing an Asian American woman on the head with an umbrella while on a city bus.

Assemblyman Ron Kim says he and his staff have suffered many racist comments.

These are just the reported cases. Elected officials fear the real numbers are actually much higher and they are encouraging victims to come forward.

This jump in hate crimes is quite a contrast to the fact that the major crime index fell in every borough last month by almost 30 percent compared to last year.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citychinatownmanhattancoronavirus new york citycoronavirushate crime investigationcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicpolicecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19crimebias crimenypdchinatownhate crimeracismnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
What you need to know about tonight's subway shutdown
LIVE | NYC Mayor de Blasio COVID-19 update
Doctors in NYC flag mysterious illness in children
Hunts Point market trying to meet new demands during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NYC Mayor de Blasio COVID-19 update
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Doctors in NYC flag mysterious illness in children
Connecticut schools closed for the rest of the academic year
Macy's to open with new rules customers will have to follow
Cuomo unveils metrics for regional approach to reopening
What you need to know about tonight's subway shutdown
Show More
Hunts Point market trying to meet new demands during pandemic
Ambulance flips over on side in Brooklyn
Sign thanking frontline workers unveiled in Orange County
AccuWeather: Cool trend continues
3 women sought in attack of Brooklyn livery driver
More TOP STORIES News