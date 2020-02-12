Bicyclist critically injured by car in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn -- A bicyclist was critically injured after being struck by a driver in Brooklyn.

The incident was reported Tuesday evening near the corner of Brooklyn Avenue and Presient Street.

It's not yet clear what led to the crash, but the 27-year-old female driver stayed at the scene.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

