Bicyclist critically injured by SUV in Woodhaven, Queens

By Eyewitness News
WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- A bicyclist was struck and critically injured by an SUV in Woodhaven, Queens.

The cyclist was hit on Woodhaven Boulevard near the intersection of Jamaica Avenue just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the car remained on scene and no arrests were made.

Two bicyclists were fatally struck Tuesday, neither incident was deemed criminal.

A 58-year-old was killed when he was hit by a box truck on McGuiness Avenue in Greenpoint, Brooklyn just before 4 p.m.

Alex Cordero, 17, was fatally struck by a tow truck while riding in Port Richmond, Staten Island just after noon. The 38-year-old truck driver stayed at the scene.

The deaths were the 16th and 17th bicyclists killed in the NYC in 2019, up from seven deaths in the same period in 2018, according to the NYPD.

Transportation Alternative advocates are calling for more protected bike spaces.

